30-year record of rainfall in city broken

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :A 30-year record of rainfall was broken as the city re­ceived 291 mm of rain on Wednesday.

The heavy rain started in the early morning and remained continue till noon with occasional gaps which inundated the low-lying areas besides causing water accumu­lation on streets and roads in different areas.

The routine life in the city came to a standstill for hours as various streets and roads were pre­senting a view of ponds.

The highest rainfall in the city was recorded in Laxmi Chowk where about 291mm of rainwas re­corded.

According to the Met office more rain is expected during the next 24 hours.