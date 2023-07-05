Open Menu

30-year Record Of Rainfall In City Broken

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2023 | 02:50 PM

30-year record of rainfall in city broken

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :A 30-year record of rainfall was broken as the city re­ceived 291 mm of rain on Wednesday.

The heavy rain started in the early morning and remained continue till noon with occasional gaps which inundated the low-lying areas besides causing water accumu­lation on streets and roads in different areas.

The routine life in the city came to a standstill for hours as various streets and roads were pre­senting a view of ponds.

The highest rainfall in the city was recorded in Laxmi Chowk where about 291mm of rainwas re­corded.

According to the Met office more rain is expected during the next 24 hours.

