30-year Record Of Rainfall In City Broken
Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2023 | 02:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :A 30-year record of rainfall was broken as the city received 291 mm of rain on Wednesday.
The heavy rain started in the early morning and remained continue till noon with occasional gaps which inundated the low-lying areas besides causing water accumulation on streets and roads in different areas.
The routine life in the city came to a standstill for hours as various streets and roads were presenting a view of ponds.
The highest rainfall in the city was recorded in Laxmi Chowk where about 291mm of rainwas recorded.
According to the Met office more rain is expected during the next 24 hours.