30 Years Old Man Died Of Consuming Illicit Liquor In Hyderabad
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 10:38 PM
As the sale of hazardous moonshine liquor continues unabated, a 30 years old man died after three days of medical treatment in a private hospital
According to the police, 30 years old Bahadur Ali consumed moonshine liquor in Wanki Wasi village some days ago.
His family admitted him in a private hospital after the symptoms of the liquor consumption appeared.
The police said the family was not willing to lodge FIR of the incident. The provincial government had enforced a ban on the sale of such liquor.