30 years old man died of consuming illicit liquor in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :As the sale of hazardous moonshine liquor continues unabated, a 30 years old man died after three days of medical treatment in a private hospital.

According to the police, 30 years old Bahadur Ali consumed moonshine liquor in Wanki Wasi village some days ago.

His family admitted him in a private hospital after the symptoms of the liquor consumption appeared.

The police said the family was not willing to lodge FIR of the incident. The provincial government had enforced a ban on the sale of such liquor.