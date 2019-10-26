UrduPoint.com
30 Years Old Man Died Of Consuming Illicit Liquor In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 10:38 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :As the sale of hazardous moonshine liquor continues unabated, a 30 years old man died after three days of medical treatment in a private hospital.

According to the police, 30 years old Bahadur Ali consumed moonshine liquor in Wanki Wasi village some days ago.

His family admitted him in a private hospital after the symptoms of the liquor consumption appeared.

The police said the family was not willing to lodge FIR of the incident. The provincial government had enforced a ban on the sale of such liquor.

