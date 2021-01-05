30 years old man dies in road accident

A 30-year old man died as a result of collision occurred between oil tanker and Shehzor pickup at DG Khan road near Chowk Qureshi Tuesday night

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :A 30-year old man died as a result of collision occurred between oil tanker and Shehzor pickup at DG Khan road near Chowk Qureshi Tuesday night.

Rescuers termed accident following negligence of pickup's driver being found in holding speedy and rash driving.

Dead body of the person identified as Muhammad Farooq, son of Rahim Bukhsh was removed from the pickup in difficult way as front part of the vehicle severely damaged.

The corpse was handed over to the family by ambulance.