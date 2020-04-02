300 bags of sugarcane seized in Faisalabad

Assistant Commissioner,Saddar, Umar Maqbool in a crackdown seized 300 bags (15,000 kg) of sugarcane from a godown here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner,Saddar, Umar Maqbool in a crackdown seized 300 bags (15,000 kg) of sugarcane from a godown here on Thursday.

The teams raided a godown in chak 29-JB and seized the sugarcane stock. They got registered case against three persons at police station concerned.

The stock will be sold in open market at government fixed rates.