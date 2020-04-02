300 Bags Of Sugarcane Seized In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 10:41 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner,Saddar, Umar Maqbool in a crackdown seized 300 bags (15,000 kg) of sugarcane from a godown here on Thursday.
The teams raided a godown in chak 29-JB and seized the sugarcane stock. They got registered case against three persons at police station concerned.
The stock will be sold in open market at government fixed rates.