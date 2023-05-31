300 bags of wheat recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The district administration recovered 300 bags of wheat stored illegally during a crackdown launched against the wheat hoarders and smugglers in Mianwali district here on Wednesday.

According to the official sources, acting on a tip-off, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Piplan Ejaz Abdul Kareem along with food department team raided at a godown of Imran, commission agent, and recovered 300 bags of 50-kg wheat, beside sealing the godown .