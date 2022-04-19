300 bags of wheat seized

(@FahadShabbir)

Assistant Commissioner Tandlianwala foiled wheat smuggling and seized 300 bags of grain from Tandlianwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Tandlianwala foiled wheat smuggling and seized 300 bags of grain from Tandlianwala.

A spokesman for the district administration said AC Nauman Ali on a complaint conducted surprise raid and seized a trailer loaded with 300 bags of wheat grains.

The wheat bags were later dispatched to wheat procurement center while further investigationwas underway.