300 Bags Of Wheat Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2022 | 06:16 PM

300 bags of wheat seized

Assistant Commissioner Tandlianwala foiled wheat smuggling and seized 300 bags of grain from Tandlianwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Tandlianwala foiled wheat smuggling and seized 300 bags of grain from Tandlianwala.

A spokesman for the district administration said AC Nauman Ali on a complaint conducted surprise raid and seized a trailer loaded with 300 bags of wheat grains.

The wheat bags were later dispatched to wheat procurement center while further investigationwas underway.

