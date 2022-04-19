300 Bags Of Wheat Seized
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2022 | 06:16 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Tandlianwala foiled wheat smuggling and seized 300 bags of grain from Tandlianwala.
A spokesman for the district administration said AC Nauman Ali on a complaint conducted surprise raid and seized a trailer loaded with 300 bags of wheat grains.
The wheat bags were later dispatched to wheat procurement center while further investigationwas underway.