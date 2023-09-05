Open Menu

300 Bags Sugar Seized From Illegal Hoarding

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2023 | 09:05 PM

300 bags sugar seized from illegal hoarding

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sammundri Suleman Mansha has seized more than 300 bags of sugar from an illegal hoarding here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sammundri Suleman Mansha has seized more than 300 bags of sugar from an illegal hoarding here on Tuesday.

A spokesman of local administration said that the AC Sammundri on a tip-off conducted raid at the godown of a sugar-dealer near Salooni Jhal and recovered more than 300 bags of sugar which were stored illegally to sell them in the black for profiteering.

The AC Sammundri sealed premises of the godown while further action against sugar-dealer was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Progress From

Recent Stories

BTTN holds seminar titled 'Pakistan Defense Day'

BTTN holds seminar titled 'Pakistan Defense Day'

2 minutes ago
 222 power pilferers nabbed during August

222 power pilferers nabbed during August

2 minutes ago
 Comprehensive strategy rolled out for economic upl ..

Comprehensive strategy rolled out for economic uplift: Minister

2 minutes ago
 VC grieved over demise of father of senior journal ..

VC grieved over demise of father of senior journalist

1 second ago
 Masdar Park design earns Estidama ‘Exemplar’ S ..

Masdar Park design earns Estidama ‘Exemplar’ Sustainability rating

23 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to improve health facilities : P ..

Govt taking steps to improve health facilities : Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister ..

45 minutes ago
Media should play its role to mitigate GBV issue: ..

Media should play its role to mitigate GBV issue: Nilofer

45 minutes ago
 12 falcon hunters apprehended

12 falcon hunters apprehended

45 minutes ago
 DC Cheema directs health official to expedite anti ..

DC Cheema directs health official to expedite anti-dengue surveillance activitie ..

47 minutes ago
 6 drug peddlers arrested during anti drug campaign ..

6 drug peddlers arrested during anti drug campaign

47 minutes ago
 SRTI Park to host &#039;Women in Technology Forum ..

SRTI Park to host &#039;Women in Technology Forum and Awards&#039; on September ..

53 minutes ago
 LHC orders chief commissioner, IGP Islamabad to pr ..

LHC orders chief commissioner, IGP Islamabad to produce Parvez Elahi on Sept 6

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan