300 bags sugar seized from illegal hoarding

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sammundri Suleman Mansha has seized more than 300 bags of sugar from an illegal hoarding here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sammundri Suleman Mansha has seized more than 300 bags of sugar from an illegal hoarding here on Tuesday.

A spokesman of local administration said that the AC Sammundri on a tip-off conducted raid at the godown of a sugar-dealer near Salooni Jhal and recovered more than 300 bags of sugar which were stored illegally to sell them in the black for profiteering.

The AC Sammundri sealed premises of the godown while further action against sugar-dealer was under progress, he added.