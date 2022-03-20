UrduPoint.com

300 Bikes Impounded, 866 Persons Fined On Traffic Laws Violations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2022 | 05:30 PM

300 bikes impounded, 866 persons fined on traffic laws violations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Traffic police on Sunday impounded 300 bikes into terminal over parking them on No-Parking-Zone and fined 866 persons on violating traffic rules.

City Traffic Officer, Abbass Majeed Marwat had directed concerned staff to nab those erecting encroachments alongside roads connecting Baacha Khan Chowk, Hayatabad, Khushal Bazar and Namak Mandi.

The traffic police team conducted raids and confiscated dozens of handcarts by imposing fines on more than 250 persons over erection of encroachments. The confiscated goods and motorcyclists were later released after collection of fine from them.

Meanwhile, traffic head has warned that action against violations of traffic laws would continue and no leniency would be shown towards those involved in encroachment erection.

Related Topics

Police National Accountability Bureau Fine Traffic Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

8 hours ago
 Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue W ..

Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue With Russia - Erdogan's Spokesm ..

16 hours ago
 Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defen ..

Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defenses in Donetsk Region - Defens ..

18 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

18 hours ago
 Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six ..

Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six Nations losing streak

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>