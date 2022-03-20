300 bikes impounded, 866 persons fined on traffic laws violations

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Traffic police on Sunday impounded 300 bikes into terminal over parking them on No-Parking-Zone and fined 866 persons on violating traffic rules.

City Traffic Officer, Abbass Majeed Marwat had directed concerned staff to nab those erecting encroachments alongside roads connecting Baacha Khan Chowk, Hayatabad, Khushal Bazar and Namak Mandi.

The traffic police team conducted raids and confiscated dozens of handcarts by imposing fines on more than 250 persons over erection of encroachments. The confiscated goods and motorcyclists were later released after collection of fine from them.

Meanwhile, traffic head has warned that action against violations of traffic laws would continue and no leniency would be shown towards those involved in encroachment erection.