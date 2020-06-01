UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

300 Contractual PHA Employees To Be Regularised Soon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 11:31 PM

300 contractual PHA employees to be regularised soon

Director Admin and Finance Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Robina Kosar said that more than 300 contractual employees of grade four would be regularised soon

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Director Admin and Finance Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Robina Kosar said that more than 300 contractual employees of grade four would be regularised soon.

Addressing a ceremony of regularisation letter distribution here on Monday, Robina Kosar said that process of documentation verification was continued and their services would be regularised soon.

She said that gardners, security guards and sweepers would be included in the regularisation.

Director Admin added that PHA employees were like familyam and all possible steps would be taken for welfare of the employees.

Robina stated that problems faced by the department were being resolved on top priority.

Related Topics

All Top

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Executive Council ..

1 hour ago

UAE stock exchanges close in green Monday

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,881 new COVID-19 cases, 22 ..

2 hours ago

AJK President urges global community to help stop ..

5 minutes ago

Commissioner for implementation of SOPs regarding ..

5 minutes ago

147 overseas Pakistanis reach Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.