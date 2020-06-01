300 contractual PHA employees to be regularised soon

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Director Admin and Finance Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Robina Kosar said that more than 300 contractual employees of grade four would be regularised soon.

Addressing a ceremony of regularisation letter distribution here on Monday, Robina Kosar said that process of documentation verification was continued and their services would be regularised soon.

She said that gardners, security guards and sweepers would be included in the regularisation.

Director Admin added that PHA employees were like familyam and all possible steps would be taken for welfare of the employees.

Robina stated that problems faced by the department were being resolved on top priority.