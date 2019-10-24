300 disputes resolved through DRC : DPO

District Police Officer Wahid Mahmood on Thursday said target of protecting human rights and delivery of swift justice was being achieved due to positive role of Dispute Resolution Committees (DRC).

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :District Police Officer Wahid Mahmood on Thursday said target of protecting human rights and delivery of swift justice was being achieved due to positive role of Dispute Resolution Committees (DRC).

He said that due to wise decisions, people's disputes were being resolved mutually, while the burden of litigation at the police stations and the courts is gradually decreasing.

He was speaking at meeting during visit to trhsil Lachi. DSP Lachi Circle Fazal Wahid, , SHO Mohammad Afzal and various members DRC committee were present in the meeting.

A detailed briefing on the performance of the DRC was given in the meeting.

The meeting was told that 300 disputes of various nature were resolved through DRC and action was taken 53 complaints filed by public.

The DPO appreciated appreciated performance of police and positive role of DRC in dispute resolution at the earliest.

He said through effective interference by DRC many feuds and old enmities were resolved through mutual consensus of parties.