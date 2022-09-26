UrduPoint.com

300 Drug Dealers Held In A Day In South Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2022 | 12:00 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 300 drug dealers in a day across South Punjab during the ongoing crackdown against drug peddling on Sunday.

As per directives of the Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab, Dr Ehsan Sadiq, the police launching crackdown against drug dealers on daily basis.

On Sunday, the police registered 209 cases and arrested 300 drug peddlers during separate operations across the South Punjab. The police have busted 68 distilleries and recovered 6943 litre liquor, 45 kg Hashish, 1.300 kg Heroin, 305 kg Opium and 10 kg Hemp from the possession of arrested drug dealers.

It is pertinent to mention here that police have started a 15-days crackdown against drug dealers on special orders of the Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq.

A comprehensive details of crackdown was being sent to the office of additional IGP on daily.

