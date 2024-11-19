300 electric buses for Lahore by year-end: Azma Bokhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari Tuesday announced that electric buses would roll out in the province by December's end, a major step to combat smog and boost eco-friendly transportation.

The government's long-term plan, led by the Chief Minister, would further reduce pollution and switch to environmentally friendly transportation solutions.

Azma Bokhari, in an exclusive talk with a private news channel, unveiled Punjab's ambitious plan to revolutionize public transportation in Lahore, adding, "We are committed to providing eco-friendly transportation solutions to our citizens."

"The 300 electric buses will not only reduce environmental pollution but also provide a comfortable and efficient commute experience," Bokhari explained.

She also expressed her gratitude to Allah and praised the environment department for effectively managing the smog situation in Punjab and revealed, "The Punjab government is planning to transition to green technology soon."

"This shift towards green technology is part of the government's long-term plan and vision of Chief Minister Punjab to reduce pollution and promote sustainable development," she added.

Bokhari also shared some encouraging updates on the smog situation in Punjab.

"Schools and businesses are gradually reopening following the government's successful efforts to control smog in the region.

This is definitely a step in the right direction," she announced.

The minister further emphasized the importance of adopting a long-term approach to tackle environmental issues.

"Changing our lifestyle and planting more trees are crucial for a sustainable future," she stressed.

"This shift in mindset is essential for reducing pollution and promoting eco-friendly practices in Punjab," she said.

"These efforts demonstrate the government's commitment to creating a healthier environment for citizens and promoting sustainable growth in the region," she added.

"Key measures to combat smog, including restricting construction and mandating full coverage of vehicles carrying construction materials. Factories not covering chimneys will face deadlines, while a 24/7 control room will monitor smog levels," Azma Bokhari outlined.

"Electric bikes will be provided to students, and vehicles causing smog will be fined. To tackle stable burning, drones will be deployed for surveillance in Punjab," she mentioned.

In response to PTI's protest call towards Islamabad on November 24, she replied, "Imran Khan's party had consistently engaged in a politics of lawlessness, and their latest move is seen as an attempt to create political instability through disruptive means."

"Such efforts to spread chaos will not be tolerated in Islamabad," she assured.