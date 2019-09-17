300 employees of Allied Hospital regularized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) ::More than 300 employees of Allied Hospital Faisalabad were regularized who were working in this hospital for the last four years on contract basis.

A spokesman of the hospital said on Tuesday that Health Department had also issued notification for regularization of more than 300 contractual employees of this hospital.

Among these employees include ward boys, paramedical staff, lab technicians, lab assistants and class-IV employees, he added.