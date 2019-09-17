UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

300 Employees Of Allied Hospital Regularized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 05:30 PM

300 employees of Allied Hospital regularized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) ::More than 300 employees of Allied Hospital Faisalabad were regularized who were working in this hospital for the last four years on contract basis.

A spokesman of the hospital said on Tuesday that Health Department had also issued notification for regularization of more than 300 contractual employees of this hospital.

Among these employees include ward boys, paramedical staff, lab technicians, lab assistants and class-IV employees, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Punjab Rims Reports Rs. 3.95 Billion Plus Sales Ta ..

5 minutes ago

Almost half Pakistanis (48%) do not consider thems ..

11 minutes ago

UAE takes part in IAEA General Conference; discuss ..

2 hours ago

Arab Women Sports Tournament 2020 to kick off in F ..

2 hours ago

COMSATS University And The Abdus Salam Internation ..

2 hours ago

Dubai to host Government Foresight Summit

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.