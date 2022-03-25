300 fertilizer bags recovered from seed mill

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :District administration launched crackdown against fertilizer hoarders and seized 300 fertilizer bags from a seed mill at Basti near NLC bypass on Friday.

According to official sources, assistant commissioner along with police and agriculture department teams raided the site and recovered 300 fertilizer bags.

Speaking on this occasion, AC said that the seized fertilizer would be sold to the farmers on controlled rates.

He said that strict monitoring of supply chain of fertilizer was being ensured as per directions of Deputy Commissioner.