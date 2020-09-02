300 kanal land approved for women, engineering, agriculture universities in Swat: KP minister

Minister for Housing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Amjad Ali said Wednesday that the Board of Revenue had approved transfer of 300 kanal lands for construction of sub campuses of Women University, Engineering University, Agriculture University and Elementary and Secondary Education Scout in Swat district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Housing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Amjad Ali said Wednesday that the board of Revenue had approved transfer of 300 kanal lands for construction of sub campuses of Women University, Engineering University, Agriculture University and Elementary and Secondary Education Scout in Swat district.

Dr Amjad Ali thanked Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and the provincial government for granting approval and transfer of land for construction of campuses of the education institutions.

He said the establishment of education institutions would bring about positive change in the district.

The minister said that the initiative of the provincial government would also help remove sense of deprivation among the people of Swat.

He said that establishment of education institutions reflected the PTI-led government's efforts for promotion quality education.

He also appreciated efforts of Registrar University of Swat Mehboobur Rehman in land transfer.

Giving detail, the minister said that the Board of Revenue approved transfer of 200 kanal lands for women university campus, 42 kanal each for sub campuses of Engineering University and Agriculture University and 16 kanal for elementary and secondary education scout.

Dr Amjad Ali Khan said that Rs1 billion had already been approved for University of Swat Women Campus and construction work on the campus would start soon, the KP housing minister added.