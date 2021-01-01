300 Kanal state land retrieved

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :District administration have retrieved 300 kanal state land from grabbers and demolished illegal constructions during an operation launched here on Friday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Engineer Amjad Shoaib Tareen, the Assistant Commissioner Jatoi Muhammad Arshad Virk alongwith Tehsildar Jatoi Rana Muhammad Younis, police and other officers launched an operation at Mouza Rakh Hamzaywali.

The team retrieved 300 kanal state land worth Rs millions and demolished various illegal constructions from the retrieved land.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Arshad Virk said that crackdown was being launched against grabbers without any discrimination and added that every inch of state land would be retrieved from the land grabbers.