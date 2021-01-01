UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

300 Kanal State Land Retrieved

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 07:00 PM

300 Kanal state land retrieved

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :District administration have retrieved 300 kanal state land from grabbers and demolished illegal constructions during an operation launched here on Friday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Engineer Amjad Shoaib Tareen, the Assistant Commissioner Jatoi Muhammad Arshad Virk alongwith Tehsildar Jatoi Rana Muhammad Younis, police and other officers launched an operation at Mouza Rakh Hamzaywali.

The team retrieved 300 kanal state land worth Rs millions and demolished various illegal constructions from the retrieved land.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Arshad Virk said that crackdown was being launched against grabbers without any discrimination and added that every inch of state land would be retrieved from the land grabbers.

Related Topics

Police Jatoi From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistani actress Zara Albaloshi gets permanent Sa ..

53 minutes ago

PFF General Secretary Manizeh Zainli steps down fr ..

1 hour ago

TCL and McDonald's join hands for 'Bolti Band Offe ..

1 hour ago

2020 termed a very disturbing year: Mian Zahid Hus ..

1 hour ago

Firdous Ashiq Awan rides Rescue 1122 motorcycle

1 hour ago

DEWA organises training and brainstorming session ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.