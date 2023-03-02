300 kg meat of dead chickens seized

A team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday caught a man from Sargodha road, allegedly involved in supplying meat of dead chickens to shops

The team conducted a raid at a house in Rasoolpura, Sargodha road and arrested Amir Ali red-handed while preparing meat of dead chickens to supply onward to shops.

The team also seized about 300 kg meat and discarded it.

A case has been registered against the accused.