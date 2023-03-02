UrduPoint.com

300 Kg Meat Of Dead Chickens Seized

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2023 | 07:53 PM

300 kg meat of dead chickens seized

A team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday caught a man from Sargodha road, allegedly involved in supplying meat of dead chickens to shops

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :A team of Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Thursday caught a man from Sargodha road, allegedly involved in supplying meat of dead chickens to shops.

The team conducted a raid at a house in Rasoolpura, Sargodha road and arrested Amir Ali red-handed while preparing meat of dead chickens to supply onward to shops.

The team also seized about 300 kg meat and discarded it.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Dead Punjab Road Man Sargodha Amir Ali From

Recent Stories

UAE tops MENA region in World Bank’s &#039;Women ..

UAE tops MENA region in World Bank’s &#039;Women, Business and the Law 2023&#0 ..

39 minutes ago
 PCB issues Women's League exhibition matches detai ..

PCB issues Women's League exhibition matches details

1 hour ago
 SBP increases  policy rate by300bps amid efforts ..

SBP increases  policy rate by300bps amid efforts for IMF deal

1 hour ago
 HBL PSL 8: Gladiators win toss, opt to field first ..

HBL PSL 8: Gladiators win toss, opt to field first against Qalandars

1 hour ago
 Key responsibility of public representative is to ..

Key responsibility of public representative is to resolve masses' issues at door ..

53 minutes ago
 Future of Balochistan correlated to uniform educat ..

Future of Balochistan correlated to uniform education: Samina

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.