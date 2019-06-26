UrduPoint.com
300 Kg Narcotics Torches To Mark International Day Against Drug

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 03:47 PM

The concerned authorities have burnt down 300 Kilogram narcotics and illicit drugs here on Wednesday to mark International Day against Drug

Hangu , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The concerned authorities have burnt down 300 Kilogram narcotics and illicit drugs here on Wednesday to mark International Day against Drug.

District Police Officer , Ihsanullah Khan ,Civil Judge Hangu Haider Ali, SP Investigation Zain Khan Jadoon. SP headqauters Omar Hayat Khan and others officials were present on narcotics torching ceremony.

The UN and governments around the world mark June 26 as International Day against Drug abuse and illicit trafficking , an in annual event designated by UN for reflection and action on the use of illicit drugs.

The 300 Kg norcotics torched was confiscated by concerned authorities over the year.

DPO Ihsanullah Khan speaking on occasion said that it was our collective responsibility to create awareness against harmful effects of drug abuse and take steps to purge society of narcotics.

He said that burning of narcotics showed the government' s commitment to fighting against all types of illicit drugs.

DPO said that Hangu police had already launched crackdown against drugs smugglers in which large numbers of drug peddlers have been arrested, adding center against narcotics have been setup in every police station to keep close liaison with people.

He called civil society especially parents to cooperate with police and keep monitoring activities of their children and their social gatherings as precautionary measures for their safety against drugs usage.

