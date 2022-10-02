300-kg spices seized, factory sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a food factory after seizing more than 300-kilogram (kg) unhygienic and spurious spices, here on Sunday.

A spokesman for the PFA said that Deputy Director Operations Ammar Javaid conducted a raid at a food factory at Jhang Road and found heavy quantity of spurious spices, which were being packed in a unhygienic conditions.

The team seized spurious spices as well as 7-kg unapproved labeling material. The PFA deputy director also sealed the factory and discarded the seized material, in addition to imposing Rs 100,000 fine on the factory owner, the spokesman added.