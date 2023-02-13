300-kg spurious red chilli powder discarded

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) unearthed a chilli factory and seized heavy quantity of spurious red chilli powder on Monday.

A spokesman said that the PFA team, on a tip-off, conducted raid in Baowala and unearthed a chilli factory where spurious chilli powder was being prepared.

The team immediately sealed premises of the factory and seized more than 300-kilogram spurious chilli powder in addition to confiscating different machines and other material from the spot.

Later, the spurious chilli powder was discarded and a case was got registered in Jhang Bazaar police station against the factory owner.