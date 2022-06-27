300 kites confiscated during operation

Police have confiscated 300 kites and strings and arrested two kite-sellers during crackdown here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Police have confiscated 300 kites and strings and arrested two kite-sellers during crackdown here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, Rata Amral police arrested Muhammad Taimoor and recovered 110 kites and strings from his possession.

Similarly, Taxila police held Atif and recovered 200 kites from his custody.

Police have registered cases against both of them under kite flying act.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams adding that the crackdown against kite flyer and kite sellers would be continued. He directed to take strict action against violators without any discrimination.