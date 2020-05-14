UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

300 Kites Confiscated, Two Kite Sellers Arrested In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:49 PM

300 kites confiscated, two kite sellers arrested in Rawalpindi

Police have arrested a two kite sellers and confiscated 300 kites from their possession in the jurisdiction of Civil Line Police Station here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a two kite sellers and confiscated 300 kites from their possession in the jurisdiction of Civil Line Police Station here on Thursday.

According to police spokesman, police have arrested two kite sellers namely Imran and Arslan in the civil line area and seized 300 kites, from their custody.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the police team and said that anti social elements must be punished and no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Arslan From

Recent Stories

MBRGI’s Healthcare &amp; Disease Control project ..

6 minutes ago

Air Arabia reports AED71 million net profit in Q1

21 minutes ago

UAE global model of humanitarian action: Head of A ..

51 minutes ago

Corona positive cases reach to 35,788 across count ..

2 minutes ago

No home matches for Ireland as Pakistan and New Ze ..

2 minutes ago

PPP chief condoles with Najeeb ur Rehman

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.