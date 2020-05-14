300 kites confiscated, two kite sellers arrested in Rawalpindi

Police have arrested a two kite sellers and confiscated 300 kites from their possession in the jurisdiction of Civil Line Police Station here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a two kite sellers and confiscated 300 kites from their possession in the jurisdiction of Civil Line Police Station here on Thursday.

According to police spokesman, police have arrested two kite sellers namely Imran and Arslan in the civil line area and seized 300 kites, from their custody.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the police team and said that anti social elements must be punished and no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.