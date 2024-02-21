300 Kites Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2024 | 09:30 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The district police during a crackdown against kite sellers and kite makers arrested three kite sellers and recovered 300 kites from their possession,here on Wednesday.
Police spokesperson said that the teams raided at different localities of the city and held Nadeem,Shakeel and Shakoor besides recovering of 300 kites from them.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024
US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..
Senate body approves amendment bills
AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping
Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike
SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop
Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab
Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal
Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny death
Supreme Court adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till Feb 26
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man killed his fellow to death55 minutes ago
-
Two killed in road mishap55 minutes ago
-
Two bike lifters arrested1 hour ago
-
PML-N , PPP forge alliance for centre's coalition government7 hours ago
-
PTV rejects ARY's version on acquisition of PSL broadcast rights9 hours ago
-
PTV rejects ARY's version on acquisition of PSL broadcast rights9 hours ago
-
Pak delegation visits Kenya to explore inter-agency coordination frameworks in immigration & border9 hours ago
-
BISE Larkana announces result of HSC-110 hours ago
-
One sleepless night can reverse depression for days: Study10 hours ago
-
Senate body approves amendment bills10 hours ago
-
SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop10 hours ago
-
Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab10 hours ago