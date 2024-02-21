300 kites recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The district police during a crackdown against kite sellers and kite makers arrested three kite sellers and recovered 300 kites from their possession,here on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson said that the teams raided at different localities of the city and held Nadeem,Shakeel and Shakoor besides recovering of 300 kites from them.

Further investigation was underway.