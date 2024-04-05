300 kites recovered in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Sargodha police arrested four kite sellers and recovered more than 300 kites during an ongoing crackdown in the district.

Police said on Friday that teams of different police stations raided localities and held four accused -- Muhammad Usman, Ramazan, Tahir and Waheed, besides recovering of 300 kites from them.