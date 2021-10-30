UrduPoint.com

300 Kites Seized, 2 Shopkeepers Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 11:50 PM

Jhang Bazaar police have arrested 2 shopkeepers along with 300 kites and other paraphernalia

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Jhang Bazaar police have arrested 2 shopkeepers along with 300 kites and other paraphernalia.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid in Lakkar Mandi Chowk and nabbed two shopkeepers Anwar and Muneer red handed while carrying kites for sale.

The police also recovered more than 300 kites and bundles of chemical-coated string from their possession while further investigation was underway, police said.

