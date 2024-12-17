300 kites seized, seller arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Police seized 300 kites and three strings during a raid on Tuesday and arrested a kite seller, identified as Muqeet.

According to a police spokesman, the Taxila Police conducted the operation as part of a crackdown on illegal kite flying.

A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigations are underway.

SP Potohar Nasir Nawaz praised the police team for their efforts, emphasizing that kite flying is a dangerous activity.

He assured that the crackdown on those involved in such activities will be continued.