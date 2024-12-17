300 Kites Seized, Seller Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2024 | 06:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Police seized 300 kites and three strings during a raid on Tuesday and arrested a kite seller, identified as Muqeet.
According to a police spokesman, the Taxila Police conducted the operation as part of a crackdown on illegal kite flying.
A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigations are underway.
SP Potohar Nasir Nawaz praised the police team for their efforts, emphasizing that kite flying is a dangerous activity.
He assured that the crackdown on those involved in such activities will be continued.
