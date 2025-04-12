Open Menu

300 KV Solar System In Bibi Asifa Bhutto Dental College Larkana Inaugurated

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2025 | 08:30 PM

300 KV solar system in Bibi Asifa Bhutto Dental College Larkana inaugurated

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Under the vision of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, a 300 KV solar system, initiated by the Government of Sindh’s Energy Department at Bibi Asifa Bhutto Dental College, was inaugurated by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s Political Secretary and Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Jameel Ahmed Soomro on Saturday.

The ceremony was attended by PPP District Larkana’s General Secretary and Chairman of the District Council Larkana, Ijaz Ahmed Laghari; PPP City District Larkana’s General Secretary and Mayor of Larkana, Anwar Ali Luhur Empire Town Chairman Waqar Ali Bhutto and others were present.

