300 laptops handed over to Gwadar University

The Government of Balochistan on Saturday handed over 300 laptops to the administration of the Gwadar University for their students

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :The Government of Balochistan on Saturday handed over 300 laptops to the administration of the Gwadar University for their students.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana during his last visit had announced 300 laptops for Gwadar University at the request of Gwadar University students.

A total of 100 laptops were distributed among students in Gwadar today while 200 laptops were handed over to the university administration which will be distributed among students later.

Gwadar University is the only university in Pakistan where laptops are being distributed to all its students.

Addressing the students on the occasion, GOC 44 Division said that it is now up to the students to use it positively and enhance their academic ability.