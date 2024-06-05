300 Liters Mineral Water,286 Liters Juice Wasted
Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 02:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team during it's ongoing crackdown launched against adulteration recovered 300 liters of substandard mineral water,286 liters of unhygienic juice from a factory located at Khanki Khel in Mianwali, here on Wednesday.
According to PFA press release,the PFA team raided the factory located in where substandard mineral water and juice was being prepared.
The team recovered the unhygienic mineral water and juice. The action was taken on improper labelling, misbranding, and use of prohibited ingredients and poor management.
Juices made with substandard ingredients in packaging similar to well-known brands were being sold in the market at cheaper rates,he said.
Juices and mineral water were sent to food lab for further analysis.
A case was registered against the accused over adulteration.
