300 Liters Of Substandard Milk Discarded

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

LOWER DIR, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) ::The district administration and Food Authority here on Saturday discarded 300 liters of substandard milk and imposed heavy fine on transporters.

According to details, during ongoing crackdown on selling of substandard edible items, teams of district administration, livestock department and food authority intercepted two vehicles that were carrying milk.

The milk samples collected from vehicles were sent to laboratory for checking. The laboratory report confirmed that milk was substandard and unfit for human consumption.

Later food authority and district administration discarded 300 liters of confiscated milk and imposed fine on the transporters.

