FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The City Jaranwala police arrested an alleged drug-trafficker and recovered 300-litre liquor from him on Thursday.

A spokesman said that a police team conducted a raid and nabbed a drug-pusher Hussain, along with 300-litre liquor.

The accused was sent behind the bars after registration of a case against him.