300-ltr Liquor Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2025 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Sargodha police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 300 litres liquor from his possession.
The accused was identified as Mushtaq.
Police also claimed to destroy working three distilleries in the city which were operational and was making liquor.
