Open Menu

300-ltr Liquor Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2025 | 12:40 PM

300-ltr liquor recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Sargodha police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 300 litres liquor from his possession.

The accused was identified as Mushtaq.

Police also claimed to destroy working three distilleries in the city which were operational and was making liquor.

Related Topics

Police Sargodha From

Recent Stories

Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency

Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency

42 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025

4 hours ago
 UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family ..

UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family members from Gaza

12 hours ago
 Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 202 ..

Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 2024, data shows

13 hours ago
 Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to ze ..

Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to zero on Jan 1: Kyiv

13 hours ago
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan urges po ..

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan urges political parties to demonstrate ..

13 hours ago
 West Ham's Bowen sidelined with foot fracture

West Ham's Bowen sidelined with foot fracture

13 hours ago
 Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan wishes a ..

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan wishes a prosperous new year to nation

13 hours ago
 Players rehabilitation programme at NCA reaps rewa ..

Players rehabilitation programme at NCA reaps rewards in 2024

13 hours ago
 Reducing cost of energy to increase production, ex ..

Reducing cost of energy to increase production, exports: Ahsan Iqbal

13 hours ago
 PCB awards Tower Sports live-streaming 2025 rights

PCB awards Tower Sports live-streaming 2025 rights

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan