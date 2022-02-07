UrduPoint.com

300 Mass Transit Authority Cameras Integrated With PSCA

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2022 | 07:07 PM

A significant milestone has been achieved by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and the Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA) for enhancing the safety and security of metropolis

In the first phase, 300 cameras of mass transit authority feeder buses route have been linked with PSCA's monitoring facility.

PSCA Chief Operating Officer Kamran Khan and GM Operations PMTA Uzair Shah inaugurated the camera integration during a ceremony held at Punjab Safe Cities Authority headquarters, Qurban Lines.

According to details, more than 1000 cameras of Orange Line Metro Train and more than 300 cameras of Metro Bus route and stops would be integrated with PSCA in the second phase.

On the occasion, Kamran Khan said that the authority would also provide a disaster recovery facility to PMTA for data security. The integration of cameras would help law enforcement agencies during their investigations, he added.

The milestone development would enhance public safety and security in the city, he said and added that it was recognized as an international best practice to integrate private cameras with the government's monitoring system for efficient surveillance.

General Manager Operations PMTA Uzair Shah said that the collaboration of Mass TransitAuthority and Punjab Safe Cities Authority would be beneficial for the public so this collaborationwould remain continue as a national cause.

