300 maternity camps setup in 13 flood-hit districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has setup more than 300 maternity camps in 13 flood-hit districts to ensure safe pregnancy and childbirth.

The spokesperson of Health Department in a statement said that recent flood had affected more than 25,000 pregnant women in the province.

He said that essential medicines, gynecologists, trained birth attendants, para medical staff had been provided at maternity camps to provide timely medical relief to women.

He rejected reports regarding the shortage of water purification tablets in the province.

He said that on the directives of Health Minister, drug inspectors were closely monitoring to ensure the supply of medicines in the flood-hit areas.

The Health Department spokesperson said that Aquatabs and other water purification tablets of the same formula were available in large quantities in the market.

He said that profiteers made an attempt to create artificial crisis but due to strict monitoring of drug inspectors, their attempts were foiled.

The spokesperson said that supply of water purification tablets had been increased to flood-affected areas keeping in view the unavailability of clean drinking water in these areas.