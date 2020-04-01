UrduPoint.com
300 Members Of Tableeghi Jamaat Shifted To A Quarantine Centre

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 02:30 PM

300 members of Tableeghi Jamaat shifted to a quarantine centre

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Over 300 more members of Tableeghi Jamaat suspected of coronavirus positive have been shifted to a quarantine centre on late night of Tuesday. The district administration Khairpur shifted 269 members of Tableeghi Jamaat from the Tableeghi Markaz Khairpur suspecting of coronavirus to a quarantine centre.

District Health Officer (DHO), Khairpur, Dr Muhammad Hussain Abro said that the screening process of the isolated members of Tableeghi Jamaat has beeen started.

According to DHO Abro, after screening, it would be decided to shift them into the isolation ward of the Medical College Civil Hospital (KMCH), Khairpur, or the entire Tableeghi Markaz would be declared as quarantine centre. He said there was no foreign national but Pakistani citizens belonging from different cities were shifted to the quarantine centres, while 12 suspects in Kashmore and 15 in Ghotki were kept in mosques and declared the places as quarantine centres.

