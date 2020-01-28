300 missing persons recovered in Balochistan, says Ziaullah Longove

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Longove Tuesday said law and enforcement agencies including police, Levies force and Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan were playing vital role to curb terrorism activities and to maintain peace in province.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Civil Secretariat Quetta where Deputy Inspector General of Police Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema and DIG, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Aitzaz Goraya were present on the occasion.

He said more than 300 missing persons had been recovered safe and sound by the security forces and there was no consideration regarding Levies Force to merge in police.

The minister urged the citizens to cooperate with security forces to foil nefarious design of country's enemies in order to maintain durable peace in the areas.

He said law and order situation had been improved in the province due to contribution security forces and Law enforcement agencies, adding, the government was committed to eliminate menace of terrorism from province.

He also appreciated the role of security forces for foiling terrorist network in Pishin and Loralai, saying, CTD force, during comprehensive retaliation in Pishin the other day killed two suspected militants, who were involved in bomb blasts, target killing, and kidnapping for ransom in province.

Ammunitions including suicide jacket, three explosive devices, MM pistol and bullets with magazines were recovered from their possession by CTD personnel, he mentioned.

Ziaullah Longove said terrorism incidents had been reduced in 2019 due to efforts of security forces, adding, at least 96 people had been martyred in 28 terrorism incident during 2019 as compared to 249 people martyred in 42 terrorism incidents during 2018 in Quetta.

He said Afghanistan's soil was being utilized for terrorism activities where India was giving training to militants groups, aiming to destabilize peace of Balochistan.

On the occasion, DIG police Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema said CCTV cameras would be installed at eleven police stations while police stations are also being established in Wahdat Colony, Jinnah town and Killi Almaas in order to control criminal activities for ensuring protection of people in the areas.

Quetta's Civil Line Station would be modernized on special directive of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan, he said and added that Woman Police Station was being set up in first time in Quetta for provision of justice to women.