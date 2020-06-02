300 more Pakistanis reach Multan , shifted to quarantine

Around 300 more Pakistanis arrived at Multan International Airport by two flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi during last 24 hours and shifted to quarantine center and hotels

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) : Around 300 more Pakistanis arrived at Multan International Airport by two flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi during last 24 hours and shifted to quarantine center and hotels.

Exactly 215 passengers were shifted to country's largest quarantine area i.e the labour complex quarantine center in Multan and remaining 85 shifted to hotels where they were charged low rent due to efforts by local administration, says an official release.

Federal government has announced to bring 12000 Pakistanis back to the country this week and according to a flight schedule shared by airport manager with the district administration, two to three flights would arrive Multan International Airport daily till June 10.

Assistant commissioner Ahmad Raza received the passengers and shifted them to hotel and quarantine center where Additional commissioner revenue Tayyab Khan welcomed them.

Deputy commissioner Amir Khatak ordered officials to maintain best facilities for the passengers at quarantine center where they would be given free food, shelter and medicines.