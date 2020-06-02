UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

300 More Pakistanis Reach Multan , Shifted To Quarantine

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 04:21 PM

300 more Pakistanis reach Multan , shifted to quarantine

Around 300 more Pakistanis arrived at Multan International Airport by two flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi during last 24 hours and shifted to quarantine center and hotels

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) : Around 300 more Pakistanis arrived at Multan International Airport by two flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi during last 24 hours and shifted to quarantine center and hotels.

Exactly 215 passengers were shifted to country's largest quarantine area i.e the labour complex quarantine center in Multan and remaining 85 shifted to hotels where they were charged low rent due to efforts by local administration, says an official release.

Federal government has announced to bring 12000 Pakistanis back to the country this week and according to a flight schedule shared by airport manager with the district administration, two to three flights would arrive Multan International Airport daily till June 10.

Assistant commissioner Ahmad Raza received the passengers and shifted them to hotel and quarantine center where Additional commissioner revenue Tayyab Khan welcomed them.

Deputy commissioner Amir Khatak ordered officials to maintain best facilities for the passengers at quarantine center where they would be given free food, shelter and medicines.

Related Topics

Multan Hotel Dubai Abu Dhabi Rent June From Government Best Airport Labour

Recent Stories

Vivo S1 Pro is Now Available at a More Attractive ..

8 minutes ago

Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) h ..

3 minutes ago

Pedestrian among 2 killed in separate incidents

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus SOPs violation posing threat to reside ..

3 minutes ago

Two murdered, 2 injured in firing incidents in Mia ..

6 minutes ago

Roadside bomb kills 7 civilians in Afghanistan

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.