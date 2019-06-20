UrduPoint.com
300 MW Balakot Hydro Power Project To Be Started This Year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to initiate one of the largest 300 MW hydro power project on Kunhar river in Balakot this year with financial assistance of Asian Development Bank.

It was decided in a meeting held here under the chairmanship of Secretary Energy and Power Sarfaraz Durrani where it was informed that the project of the cost would be Rs 87 billion while the annual income for the province would be $ 33 million.

The project would be completed in seven year with 80 percent contribution, $ 580 million, by the Asian Development Bank and rest of the amount to be shared by the provincial government.

Energy Expert of Asian Development Bank (ADB) Adnan Tareen, Nail Valiyev, Rafayil Abbasov, Additional Secretary Energy Iftikhar Khan Marwat, Chief Planning Officer ZainUllah Shah and others attended the meeting.

It was decided in the meeting that Consultant and Project Director for the project will be appointed soon in order to complete the project on time. Durrani added the completion of the project is not less than a challenge for energy and power department, as it is one of the biggest power projects of the province.

