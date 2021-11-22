UrduPoint.com

300 MW Coal-Fired Power Project Gwadar To Create Over 1000 Jobs For Local

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 02:01 PM

300 MW Coal-Fired Power Project Gwadar to create over 1000 jobs for local

The 300 MW Coal-Fired Power Project at Gwadar would create more than 1000 jobs for the local people and reduced the electricity shortage in the area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The 300 MW Coal-Fired Power Project at Gwadar would create more than 1000 jobs for the local people and reduced the electricity shortage in the area.

According to official source, the $ 542.32 million worth coal-fired power project having the capacity to produce 300 MW electricity would initiate under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor at Gwadar.

The land has been acquired for the execution of the project and the Gwadar development authority would supervise the project.

The area of Makran division has supplied from Iran and Power shortfalls in Iran have led to loadshedding in Gwadar, Turbat and Makran regions.

These areas are not connected with the National grid and are dependent on Iranian power supply.

The government has taking steps to connect these areas with national grid to ensured uninterrupted smooth power supply to the domestic consumers to provide relief in the winter season, said the official.

The government has set a target to enhance the coal production to meet national energy needs and taking many measures to provide electricity to the consumers at cheap rates.

According to a CPEC Authority official, the mega project would move forward with more strength during the current year and the years ahead, which would further strengthen the bilateral relations between Pakistan and China.

He said the CPEC would open new era of development and prosperity in Pakistan.

395

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Electricity Iran China CPEC Gwadar Turbat From Government Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz seeks adjournment of her appeal in Av ..

Maryam Nawaz seeks adjournment of her appeal in Avenfield

14 minutes ago
 Shoaib Akhtar will no longer be able to run

Shoaib Akhtar will no longer be able to run

43 minutes ago
 Putin, Abbas to Discuss Middle East Situation Duri ..

Putin, Abbas to Discuss Middle East Situation During Meeting in Sochi - Kremlin

39 minutes ago
 Police arrest eight drug peddlers in bahawalpur

Police arrest eight drug peddlers in bahawalpur

39 minutes ago
 Queen Elizabeth II attends christenings following ..

Queen Elizabeth II attends christenings following health fears

39 minutes ago
 Police arrest one, recover wine

Police arrest one, recover wine

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.