300 MW Coal-Fired Power Project Gwadar to create over 1000 jobs for local

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The 300 MW Coal-Fired Power Project at Gwadar would create more than 1000 jobs for the local people and reduced the electricity shortage in the area.

According to official source, the $ 542.32 million worth coal-fired power project having the capacity to produce 300 MW electricity would initiate under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor at Gwadar.

The land has been acquired for the execution of the project and the Gwadar development authority would supervise the project.

The area of Makran division has supplied from Iran and Power shortfalls in Iran have led to loadshedding in Gwadar, Turbat and Makran regions.

These areas are not connected with the National grid and are dependent on Iranian power supply.

The government has taking steps to connect these areas with national grid to ensured uninterrupted smooth power supply to the domestic consumers to provide relief in the winter season, said the official.

The government has set a target to enhance the coal production to meet national energy needs and taking many measures to provide electricity to the consumers at cheap rates.

According to a CPEC Authority official, the mega project would move forward with more strength during the current year and the years ahead, which would further strengthen the bilateral relations between Pakistan and China.

He said the CPEC would open new era of development and prosperity in Pakistan.

