300 mw Gwadar power plant to start functioning by 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :A 300 megawatts coal-fired Gwadar Power Plant would start functioning from October 2023, to cater the needs of some 150,000 people of Gwadar under the 2050 Master Plan of Gwadar.

The power plant of independent power producer, is one of the key energy projects on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), said official sources.

The project aimed at improving reliability on local power supply would help gradually solving the problems in current economic development and urban construction in Gwadar region being restricted by the shortage of power.

"We are currently spending millions of Dollars per annum to generate electricity from diesel generators.

I hope the plant would be operationalise soon to solve the port's power scarcity issues.The power plant is of great significance to deepening the energy cooperation between China and Pakistan, boosting the development of the Belt and Road Initiative, improving the overall power structure of Balochistan, and promoting local economic development in Gwadar Port.

All major projects under CPEC in Gwadar, including Gwadar Power Plant, the New Gwadar International Airport Project, the China-Pak Friendship Hospital, China-Pak Technical and Vocational Institute in Gwadar, the Gwadar East-bay Expressway Project, Gwadar Free Zone, and Gwadar Port would become a shining pearl in the region.