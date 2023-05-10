UrduPoint.com

300 Packets Of Expired Beverage Discarded

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2023 | 04:10 PM

300 packets of expired beverage discarded

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The general bus stand assistant administrator discarded more than 300 packets of expired beverage, here on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the administration said that Additional Administrator Rana Habibullah checked various stalls at the bus stand and found expired beverage of different brands at some tuck shops. He confiscated packets of expired beverages and discarded them later on, added the spokesman.

Recent Stories

PTI Chairman Imran Khan indicted in Thoshakhana ca ..

PTI Chairman Imran Khan indicted in Thoshakhana case

53 minutes ago
 Punjab govt seeks armyâ€™s help to maintain law an ..

Punjab govt seeks armyâ€™s help to maintain law and order situation

1 hour ago
 Standard Chartered to launch Digital Asset Custody ..

Standard Chartered to launch Digital Asset Custody Services in UAE

2 hours ago
 PTI challenges Imran Khanâ€™s arrest in Al-Qadir T ..

PTI challenges Imran Khanâ€™s arrest in Al-Qadir Turst case before SC

2 hours ago
 PTI Secy General Asad Umar arrested

PTI Secy General Asad Umar arrested

4 hours ago
 ACE officials arrest former Punjab Governor Omar S ..

ACE officials arrest former Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.