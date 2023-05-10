300 packets of expired beverage discarded

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The general bus stand assistant administrator discarded more than 300 packets of expired beverage, here on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the administration said that Additional Administrator Rana Habibullah checked various stalls at the bus stand and found expired beverage of different brands at some tuck shops. He confiscated packets of expired beverages and discarded them later on, added the spokesman.