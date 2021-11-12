UrduPoint.com

300 Patients Treated In FC Free Medical Camp

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 07:12 PM

300 patients treated in FC free medical camp

Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan North Zhob Militia held a free medical camp near Qamaruddin Karez area of Zhob district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan North Zhob Militia held a free medical camp near Qamaruddin Karez area of Zhob district on Friday.

According to the spokesman, on the instructions of Inspector General Frontier Corps Balochistan North, a free medical camp was organized by Zhob Militia in Qamaruddin Karez area where more than 300 patients including 90 women and 120 children were treated under the supervision of specialist doctors and they were provided free medicines.

In addition to minor operations in the camp, tests for various ailments werealso conducted.

The spokesman said such free medical camps would be held in backward and remote areas of the province by FC Balochistan with an aim to provide medical facilities to the people at their doorstep who deprived of basic medical amenities.

Related Topics

Balochistan Zhob Women

Recent Stories

APEC leaders Intend To Promote Exchange Of COVID-1 ..

APEC leaders Intend To Promote Exchange Of COVID-19 Vaccines, Reduce Their Cost

7 seconds ago
 Troika Plus nations to continue humanitarian assis ..

Troika Plus nations to continue humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

9 seconds ago
 Meeting held to review measures for measles, rubel ..

Meeting held to review measures for measles, rubella campaign in Duki

11 seconds ago
 Balochistan govt to initiates clean drinking water ..

Balochistan govt to initiates clean drinking water projects

3 minutes ago
 U.S. Charged' affaires highlights U.S.-Pakistan mi ..

U.S. Charged' affaires highlights U.S.-Pakistan military-to-military ties

3 minutes ago
 APEC Expects WTO to Adopt Effective Response to CO ..

APEC Expects WTO to Adopt Effective Response to COVID-19 at November Meeting

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.