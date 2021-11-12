300 patients treated in FC free medical camp

Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan North Zhob Militia held a free medical camp near Qamaruddin Karez area of Zhob district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan North Zhob Militia held a free medical camp near Qamaruddin Karez area of Zhob district on Friday.

According to the spokesman, on the instructions of Inspector General Frontier Corps Balochistan North, a free medical camp was organized by Zhob Militia in Qamaruddin Karez area where more than 300 patients including 90 women and 120 children were treated under the supervision of specialist doctors and they were provided free medicines.

In addition to minor operations in the camp, tests for various ailments werealso conducted.

The spokesman said such free medical camps would be held in backward and remote areas of the province by FC Balochistan with an aim to provide medical facilities to the people at their doorstep who deprived of basic medical amenities.