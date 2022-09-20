UrduPoint.com

300 Pesco Employees Electrocuted In Two Decades: Chief Executive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2022 | 11:20 AM

300 Pesco employees electrocuted in two decades: Chief Executive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Executive, Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO), Gul Nabi Syed here on Tuesday said at least 300 employees have been electrocuted while performing duties in last two decades.

Talking to media persons at his office, he said hundreds of other Pesco workers have suffered injuries while performing installation and repair work on electricity lines.

He said that a total of 51 employees in Peshawar, 49 in Khyber, 50 in Bannu, 32 in Swat, 22 in Swabi, and 47 employees of Pesco in Hazara Circle have died due to electrocution.

Gul Nabi added that shortage of staff and non-compliance of electricity standard operating procedures (SOPs) were the main causes of electrocution.

Pesco employees were performing to their capacity within limited resources he said adding the department has taken tangible steps to provide on-site training to its workers and techniques to remain safe while dealing with high voltage lines.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Shortage Electricity Swat Company Died Circle Swabi Media PESCO

Recent Stories

PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA sessi ..

PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA session

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th September 2022

2 hours ago
 FBR chairman ensures IWCCI for facilitating women ..

FBR chairman ensures IWCCI for facilitating women entrepreneurs in tax complianc ..

11 hours ago
 Blinken, Yemen Leadership Council Head Discuss Ext ..

Blinken, Yemen Leadership Council Head Discuss Extending UN-Mediated Truce - Sta ..

11 hours ago
 Brazil reports more Amazon fires so far this year ..

Brazil reports more Amazon fires so far this year than all of 2021

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.