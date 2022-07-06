300 pilgrims with disabilities arrive in Jeddah to perform Hajj

Three hundred persons with disabilities arrived at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to perform the Hajj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Three hundred persons with disabilities arrived at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to perform the Hajj.

Their arrival is part of the national initiative launched by the Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, for the second consecutive year, targeting persons with disabilities and orphans from all regions of Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj, reported the Saudi Press Agency on Wednesday.

The initiative aims to enable people with disabilities and orphans to perform the holy rituals with ease and tranquility, as part of the efforts made by the Kingdom's government to serve them, in line with Vision 2030.

The ministry is keen to provide them with all facilities through the presence of escorts with special needs, suitable and equipped housing in Makkah and the holy sites that take into account their conditions, and volunteers to serve them around the clock.