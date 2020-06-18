300 Police officials to perform duties during lockdown

Police have devised a special plan to implement 'smart lockdown' SOPs in true letter and spirit in various areas of the city and Cantonment due to increase in coronavirus cases, informed police spokesman here on Thursday

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said the smart lockdown has been started at 22 different places keeping in view the number of corona cases. There will be lockdowns at fifteen areas in Rawal Town and seven in Cantt, he added.

More than 300 police personnel have been deployed in lockdown areas, he said.

The policemen would perform their duties by following all precautionary measures including wearing face masks, PPE kits, gloves, and sanitizers. He said the lockdown has been imposed for the safety of citizen's health and welfare.

Nobody would be allowed to leave lockdown areas without a valid reason.

The CPO said the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the lockdown would be implemented. He made it clear that the people exempted from the ban would be allowed to move.

However, Medical stores, grocery stores in lockdown areas would be opened at their scheduled times.