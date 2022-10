FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The Livestock Department distributed 300 poultry units in district Toba Tek Singh on Thursday.

Livestock Director Dr Haider Ali said that poultry units comprise five hens and a male hen, and it was being given to farmers at the office of Deputy Director where a training session was also arranged for poultry farmers.