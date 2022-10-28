UrduPoint.com

300 Poultry Units Distributed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2022 | 05:40 PM

300 poultry units distributed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The Livestock Department distributed 300 poultry birds among farmers in rural areas in district Chiniot on Friday.

As many as 140 poultry units were distributed in tehsil Chiniot and 80 each in tehsil Bhowana and Lalian.

According to official sources, the poultry birds were given to the poor families at the rate of Rs 1,180 per unit. Farmers' training was also being held.

