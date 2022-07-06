300 rescuers deployed for Eid days

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab emergency service, Rescue-1122, would provide the services to citizens on special occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to District Emergency Officer Sargodha Mazhar Hussain Shah told APP on Wednesday that 300 rescue employees would perform their duties in the city on Eid days to meet any emergency situation.

He said that six temporary emergency points have been established at Noori Gate, Sillanwali Road, Chandni Chowk, Ajnala Bhalwal Road, Goal Chowk and Tahli Chowk for provision of quick emergency service to citizens during Eid-ul-Azha holidays.