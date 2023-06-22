300 sacrificial animals sale points set up in Punjab

The local government department set up 118 cattle markets and 182 cattle sale points across the province for the convenience of people to purchase sacrificial animals for Eidul Azha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ):The local government department set up 118 cattle markets and 182 cattle sale points across the province for the convenience of people to purchase sacrificial animals for Eidul Azha.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Local Government Secretary Pervez Iqbal said that 34 cattle markets and sale points have been set up in Bahawalpur Division, 42 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 34 in Faisalabad, 23 in Gujranwala, 22 in Gujarat 31 in Multan, 32 in Lahore Division, 26 in Rawalpindi Division, 21 in Sahiwal and 35 in Sargodha Division which were functional.

He further said that 3000 workers of LG Department had been deputed to run the cattle markets and sale points. He said the best facilities were being ensured for citizens in the livestock markets.

The Secretary directed the chief officers across the province to immediately visit the temporary sale points and review the facilities and send a report. "No cattle sale point will be allowed to work other than those notified by the government and strict action will be taken." He added.

He appealed to the public to buy animals only from the cattle markets approvedby the Punjab government.