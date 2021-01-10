300 sewing machines, wheelchairs distributed among widows, PWDs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 300 sewing machines and wheelchairs were distributed among widows and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) of district Tank and South Waziristan.

A ceremony in this connection was held here on Sunday at Sector Headquarter South Tank with the support of FATA Disabled Welfare Association and Headquarters Frontier Corps South.

Commandant Gomal Scouts, Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Kabir Afridi, Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Khalid Iqabal Khattak, Chairman FATA Disabled Welfare Association (DWA) Irfan Ullah Jan, Administrator Christian Hospital Dr. Nadeem, MS DHQ Tank Dr. Alamgir Bettani and others attended the ceremony.

Chairman FATA DWA said disabled persons and widow have meager resources soit was responsibility of every citizen to support them.

He said FC South was at the forefront of restoring peace as well as serving the sufferings of humanity.